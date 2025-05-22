Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
KNOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.75) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Kainos Group Trading Down 1.9%
Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
