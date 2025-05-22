Head-To-Head Comparison: Waystar (WAY) versus Its Competitors

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Waystar to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Waystar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08 Waystar Competitors 594 2294 3886 128 2.51

Waystar currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Waystar’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waystar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Waystar Competitors -168.48% -246.80% -16.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waystar and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $975.19 million -$51.33 million 436.67 Waystar Competitors $1.86 billion $24.52 million 13.14

Waystar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Waystar. Waystar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Waystar beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

