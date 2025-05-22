W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $75.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $73.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,227 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $98,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $89,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

