Head to Head Analysis: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) vs. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin and Sabra Health Care REIT are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.



Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 19.64% 5.93% 3.62% Sabra Health Care REIT 18.02% 4.60% 2.37%

Dividends

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 203.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexander & Baldwin and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 3 3 1 2.71

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.30%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Sabra Health Care REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $229.18 million 5.52 $29.80 million $0.85 20.45 Sabra Health Care REIT $720.03 million 5.71 $13.76 million $0.59 29.29

Alexander & Baldwin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin



Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Sabra Health Care REIT



Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

