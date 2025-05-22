Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.25 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,708.42. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

