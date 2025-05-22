Teekay (NYSE:TK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Teekay Stock Performance

NYSE TK opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Teekay has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.95.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

Teekay Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 381.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

