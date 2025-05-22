Contrasting Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clikia and DigitalOcean”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A DigitalOcean $806.59 million 3.24 $19.41 million $1.11 25.88

Risk & Volatility

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A DigitalOcean 10.86% -43.11% 7.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clikia and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 0.00 DigitalOcean 1 6 6 0 2.38

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.64%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Clikia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The company also provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, such as managed databases; managed Kubernetes and container registry; application platform to build, deploy, and scale applications; Functions, a serverless compute solution; and Uptime for real-time uptime and latency alerts, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS), including managed hosting and DigitalOcean Marketplace, a platform where developers can find pre-configured applications and solutions. In addition, it offers artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications comprising GPU virtual machines for scaling AI applications; Notebooks, a simple cloud workspace that runs on GPUs that provides a managed interactive development environment for exploring data, and training and building machine learning models; and Deployments for deploying their machine learning model as an API endpoint. The company’s customers include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML applications. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

