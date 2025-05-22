EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $52.31 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.18%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

