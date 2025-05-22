OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Critical Review

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and InspireMD”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $212.45 million 2.50 -$20.97 million ($1.75) -12.49 InspireMD $7.03 million 9.68 -$19.92 million ($0.79) -2.81

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OrthoPediatrics and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 1 5 0 2.83 InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 64.00%. InspireMD has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -15.00% -5.78% -4.80% InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats InspireMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

