Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGA. Bank of America cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Veritas upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Magna International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Magna International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 822,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 371,437 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,416,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 172,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

