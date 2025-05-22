Evercore ISI Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $921.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $974.00 to $921.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.38.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $696.14 on Monday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,567 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

