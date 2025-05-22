Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

ESOA opened at $10.25 on Monday. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESOA. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth about $5,048,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Energy Services of America by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 950.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 166,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.