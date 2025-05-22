American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) & Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fortescue 0 1 0 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -2.30 Fortescue $18.22 billion 1.73 $5.68 billion N/A N/A

Fortescue has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Fortescue N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortescue beats American Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia. The company was formerly known as Fortescue Metals Group Limited and changed its name to Fortescue Ltd in November 2023. Fortescue Ltd was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

