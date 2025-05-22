Critical Contrast: Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) & Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) and Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Wacker Chemie pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Arcadium Lithium pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 102.7%. Wacker Chemie pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcadium Lithium pays out 7,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wacker Chemie and Arcadium Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacker Chemie 0 0 0 0 0.00 Arcadium Lithium 0 10 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A Arcadium Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wacker Chemie and Arcadium Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Wacker Chemie and Arcadium Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A $4.02 17.50 Arcadium Lithium $1.21 billion 5.21 $86.15 million $0.08 73.06

Arcadium Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Wacker Chemie. Wacker Chemie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcadium Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Wacker Chemie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Arcadium Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcadium Lithium beats Wacker Chemie on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries. The Wacker Biosolutions division offers customized biotech and catalog products for fine chemicals, such as pharmaceutical proteins, vaccines, cyclodextrins, cysteine, polyvinyl acetate solid resins, and acetylacetone for pharmaceutical actives, food additives, and agrochemicals. The Wacker Polysilicon division produces hyperpure polysilicon for use in semiconductor and solar sectors. Wacker Chemie AG was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Wacker Chemie AG operates as a subsidiary of Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications. The company also owns interest in various properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Western Australia. Arcadium Lithium plc was founded in 1944 and is based in Shannon, Ireland.

