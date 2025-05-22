Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 54,758 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

