Chardan Capital Cuts Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $15.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 8.5%

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 945,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.