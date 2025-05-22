Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $98.51 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

