Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTGX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,990. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,140.08. The trade was a 26.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,180 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 909,998 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 353,511 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11,271.9% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 348,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 345,034 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

