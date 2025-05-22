Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP

Nextera Energy Partners Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextera Energy Partners

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $983.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 1.03. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $9,163,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 414,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 197,286 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.