Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP
Nextera Energy Partners Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextera Energy Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $9,163,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 414,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 197,286 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.
About Nextera Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nextera Energy Partners
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.