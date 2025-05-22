CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CINT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $6.30 on Monday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $848.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 551.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

