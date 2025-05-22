Northcoast Research Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Sell

Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Trading Down 9.3%

JACK opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 675,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 370,290 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 681,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.