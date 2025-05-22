Analyzing QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QHSLab and InfuSystem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 1.99 -$470,000.00 ($0.04) -6.63 InfuSystem $137.58 million 0.92 $870,000.00 $0.14 43.21

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab. QHSLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

QHSLab has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QHSLab and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 0 0 0.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 2 4.00

InfuSystem has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.88%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than QHSLab.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -3.24% N/A -3.43% InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Summary

InfuSystem beats QHSLab on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

