Atyr PHARMA’s (ATYR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ATYR has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atyr PHARMA

Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.79. Atyr PHARMA has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atyr PHARMA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATYR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $17,677,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Atyr PHARMA by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,000 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,908,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,092,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.