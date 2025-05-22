Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWEN. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Broadwind stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.61. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadwind by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,980,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 265,344 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

