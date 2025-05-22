Curis’ (CRIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis Stock Down 9.4%

CRIS opened at $1.92 on Monday. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.65.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 1,259.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,033,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 957,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,108 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 1,982.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 520,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 495,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

