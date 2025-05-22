Maxim Group Begins Coverage on CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of CERo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CERO opened at $0.53 on Monday. CERo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERO. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,224,021 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CERo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $161,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in CERo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC boosted its position in CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% during the fourth quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,265 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

