Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) vs. Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) Head to Head Contrast

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) and Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Greif and Smurfit Westrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greif alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif 4.81% 11.84% 3.74% Smurfit Westrock 0.63% 6.16% 2.42%

Volatility and Risk

Greif has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smurfit Westrock 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greif and Smurfit Westrock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Smurfit Westrock has a consensus target price of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.76%. Given Smurfit Westrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smurfit Westrock is more favorable than Greif.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greif and Smurfit Westrock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif $5.51 billion 0.51 $268.80 million $3.57 16.50 Smurfit Westrock $25.84 billion 0.90 $319.00 million $1.22 36.48

Smurfit Westrock has higher revenue and earnings than Greif. Greif is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Westrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Greif shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Greif shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Greif pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Smurfit Westrock pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Greif pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Smurfit Westrock pays out 141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Greif is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Smurfit Westrock beats Greif on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. This segment sells its products to customers in the chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agricultural, pharmaceutical and minerals, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment provides containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Flexible Products & Services segment offers flexible intermediate bulk containers comprising polypropylene-based woven fabric, as well as related services to the agricultural, food, and other industries. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use land. As of October 31, 2020, this segment owned approximately 244,000 acres of timber property in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is based in Delaware, Ohio.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.