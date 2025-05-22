ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $23.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.85 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,994 shares of company stock worth $453,131. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

