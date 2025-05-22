ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,994 shares of company stock worth $453,131. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,939,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

