GAP (NYSE:GAP) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 6535908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $30,109.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,568.05. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,387,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,595. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,880 shares of company stock worth $4,985,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $56,763,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $32,655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $12,210,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

