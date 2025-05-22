Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $166.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $131.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE WSM opened at $167.91 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $129,646.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,715.72. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,826,041.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,635 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,175. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,164,000 after buying an additional 365,718 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $299,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

