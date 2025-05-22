Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Snowflake stock opened at $179.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

