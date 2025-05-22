Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAFree Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

