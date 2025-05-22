United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $105.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 246,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in United Airlines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 172,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

