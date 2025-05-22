Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

