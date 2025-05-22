BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

BGSF stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BGSF has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

