HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

