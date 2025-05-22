XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Insider Sells £3,980.24 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) insider Marcus Rich sold 36,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15), for a total transaction of £3,980.24 ($5,337.59).
XLMedia Stock Performance
Shares of XLMedia stock opened at GBX 6.58 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.13. XLMedia PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 14 ($0.19).
About XLMedia
The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XLMedia
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.