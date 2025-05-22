XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Insider Sells £3,980.24 in Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) insider Marcus Rich sold 36,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15), for a total transaction of £3,980.24 ($5,337.59).

XLMedia Stock Performance

Shares of XLMedia stock opened at GBX 6.58 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.13. XLMedia PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 14 ($0.19).

About XLMedia

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

