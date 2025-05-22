Insider Buying: Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Insider Purchases £24,825.80 in Stock

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) insider Blathnaid Bergin purchased 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,825.80 ($33,291.94).

Haleon Stock Up 1.1%

LON:HLN opened at GBX 413.70 ($5.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 319.84 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 417.70 ($5.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 387.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 382.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 19.5033282 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.46%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 456 ($6.12) to GBX 457 ($6.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

