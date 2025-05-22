Nextech3D.AI (NEXCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 7,225.80% and a negative net margin of 336.36%. On average, analysts expect Nextech3D.AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextech3D.AI Price Performance

Shares of Nextech3D.AI stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.84. Nextech3D.AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

