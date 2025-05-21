Home Depot’s (HD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.32.

Shares of HD stock opened at $376.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $374.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

