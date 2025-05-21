Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7%

HD stock opened at $376.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.99 and its 200 day moving average is $387.78. The firm has a market cap of $374.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $421.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.