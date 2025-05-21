McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $239.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

