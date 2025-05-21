JDM Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JDM Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $595.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

