Best Utility Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, AutoZone, Xcel Energy, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential, regulated public services—such as electricity, water, and natural gas. Because their revenues are largely guaranteed by government-approved rate structures, they tend to generate steady cash flows and pay reliable dividends. Investors often include them in portfolios for income stability and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.09. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,825,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.40. 1,997,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,514. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.55.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $21.61 on Friday, reaching $3,779.98. 161,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,310. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,658.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,420.58. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Shares of XEL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,152,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $15.81. 31,875,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,088,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

