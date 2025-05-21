Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, Enphase Energy, and Genuine Parts are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, and support of electric mobility solutions—ranging from automakers and battery producers to charging?infrastructure providers and related technology firms. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing EV market, which is driven by technological advances, government incentives, and shifting consumer preferences toward cleaner transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.98. The company had a trading volume of 93,349,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.09. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,875,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,088,561. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.86.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 122,015,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,008,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,815,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,757. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $141.63.

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,942. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72.

