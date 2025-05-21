Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $231.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

