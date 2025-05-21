Novem Group Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Novem Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $413.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

