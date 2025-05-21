Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

