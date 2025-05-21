Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $333.37 and last traded at $338.57. 38,036,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 96,865,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.43.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 545,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 489,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 154,805 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Tesla by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 263,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $7,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.